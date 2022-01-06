A toddler from Kentucky receives a surprise letter from Buckingham Palace

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A toddler from Kentucky received a surprise in the mail over the holidays. Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland had dressed up as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth this past Halloween, complete with a periwinkle suit, hat, pearls and the family's two corgis. Her mom mailed a photo of Jalayne and the pups to Buckingham Palace and actually got a reply. A letter bearing the royal stamp declared the queen was pleased to see Jalayne all dressed up in her splendid outfit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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