Photos: Ukrainians seek shelter as security forces defend against Russia's invasion

February 28, 2022

Russian military forces have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale incursion has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, the nation's capital, as Ukrainians awoke Thursday, Feb. 24, under the new reality that they were at war. Ukraine's military has claimed that Russia has faced steep casualties as a result of fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

Ukrainian military officials have said thousands of Ukrainians have enlisted in recent days to join in the fight, too; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday the service would accept enlistees over age 60, as long as they're physically able.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP A woman reacts to air raid sirens outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key interest rate Monday to save the country's currency, the ruble, from collapsing.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate towards the West," NPR's Tim Mak said from Ukraine on Morning Edition on Thursday. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now, as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it had begun the process of cutting diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

On Monday, Feb.28, cease-fire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia near the Belarus-Ukraine border ended with no breakthrough to end the fighting, but with both sides agreeing to further talks.

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. U.S. President Joe Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Biden announced new sanctions on Russia's military and economy Thursday, Feb. 25, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country would bear the costs of the attack. On Saturday, the U.S. joined Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the EU Commission in vowing to impose "restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its reserves" to undermine the effect of the sanctions.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 30 miles from Ukrainian-Russian border, on Monday, Feb. 28.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, sit in the basement of the hospital, which is being used as a bomb shelter, on Monday, Feb. 28.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images Police officers search a man at a checkpoint on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces waged battles to hold other major cities across the country.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images German citizen Boris carries his baby Josephine to a train evacuating residents to western regions of Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Josephine was born two days ago from a Ukrainian surogate mother in Kyiv. Boris and his wife, Margarete, said they were registered on the German embassy's evacuation list.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Nigerian students in Ukraine wait at the platform in Lviv's railway station on Sunday, Feb. 27. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains to leave Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers at a humanitarian center sort through clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Russian armored personnel carrier burns after engaging with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Natali Sevriukova reacts to a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The body of a rocket is stuck in a flat after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mikhailo, 5, holds a stuffed animal as he waits in an underground shelter during a bombing alert on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images A resident checks on the damage to her apartment in a residential block hit by a missile strike on Friday, Feb. 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ratushniak / AP / AP Ukrainian servicemen walk over fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A high-rise apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, was hit by shelling on Saturday, Feb. 26. It was the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country that had killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Firefighters rest after working to extinguish an apartment building damaged in a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images Mothers tend to their children undergoing cancer treatments on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the bomb shelter of the oncology ward at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on Friday, Feb. 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir's face was wounded by an exploding window.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Empty bread shelves in a supermarket in Kyiv on Friday, Feb. 25.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, on Friday, Feb. 25.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fight with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, Feb. 26, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

STRINGER / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on Friday, Feb. 25.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Ukrainians wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This aerial picture, taken Monday, Feb. 28, shows cars stuck in traffic as families fleeing the conflict drive toward the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, near the Ukrainian village of Tvirzha, some 15 miles from the border.