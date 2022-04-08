Wall beds sold by Costco and Amazon are recalled after 1 death and dozens of injuries

About 129,000 wall beds sold online by Costco, Amazon and other retailers are being recalled after the furniture left one person dead and injuries were reported in 60 other incidents. The beds can detach from the wall and fall on people.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and furniture company Bestar announced the recall on Thursday. An additional 53,000 of the beds are being recalled in Canada.

A 79-year-old woman died in 2018 after a wall bed fell on her and injured her spine, according to the news release from the CPSC and manufacturer.

Others have reported bruising, among other injuries, after the beds detached or hit them, the release said.

Costco, Amazon, Wayfair and Cymax sold the beds online from June 2014 through March 2022. They were priced between $1,650 and $2,200.

The recall affects a slew of models: Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds.

Consumers should immediately stop using the beds, according to the release. Those who aren't sure if their bed needs to be reinstalled can get a free inspection.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.