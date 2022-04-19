© 2022 KUAF
NPR News

Amid lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting denial, InfoWars files for bankruptcy

By John Burnett
Published April 19, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. The move could put on hold defamation lawsuits over false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

John Burnett
