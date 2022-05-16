Airbnb is renting out the iconic Moulin Rouge for three one-night stays

A secluded space inside Paris' Moulin Rouge, a historic red windmill, will be up for rent on Airbnb for just three overnight stays.

The Moulin Rouge was established as a dance hall in 1889, featuring a cabaret show that included the first cancan performance. It was damaged by fire in 1915, but was restored, and is still a performance venue today.

The Airbnb room is in a secluded part of the building and aims to recreate the space as it would have been in its heyday. It sits on Paris' Boulevard de Clichy in Montmartre.

Booking begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET for individual one-night stays for two guests on June 13, 20 and 27. It costs just one euro for each overnight stay, according to a release from Airbnb.

The space includes an "opulent boudoir," complete with a small paper stage as an homage to the cabaret's spirit. A dressing area includes vintage costumes, perfume and "effusive letters from admirers." It also includes a rooftop terrace.

Airbnb guests will get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge and a three-course dinner. They'll also get to meet Claudine Van Den Bergh — the lead dancer and Airbnb host — in her dressing room.

Plus, guests get seats at the modern Moulin Rouge show, Féerie, which promises "a fantasy world of feathers and French opulence," Airbnb says.

The Moulin Rouge is just one of the iconic places that have been available for brief stays. In the Chicago suburbs, the McCallister family's house from Home Alone was available in December. Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse (it's life-size) was also available back in 2019.

