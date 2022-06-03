Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary after opponent Dave McCormick concedes

Republican Dave McCormick conceded Friday to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary as the state conducted a recount of the May 17 election.

According to The Associated Press, Oz leads McCormick by 972 votes and the final results of the recount are expected early next week. In remarks to supporters on Friday evening, McCormick said he could not make up the deficit in the recount.

"Today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory, and I told him what I always told you: that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate," the former hedge fund CEO said.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will now face Democrat John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, in November.

"I received a gracious phone call from David McCormick and am tremendously grateful for his pledge of support in the fall election," Oz tweeted. "We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania & America."

Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered the weekend before the primary and needed to undergo a pacemaker implant procedure. He has since not returned to the campaign trail and has only done video appearances since.

Earlier Friday, Fetterman released a statement saying he should have taken his health more seriously and had not seen a doctor in five years.

"Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn't feel well. As a result, I almost died," Fetterman said.

He also posted a letter from his cardiologist who said that if Fetterman takes care of himself and follows doctors' orders, he will be able to return to the campaign trail and serve in the Senate.

The Senate seat is being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, creating the first open Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a dozen years. The Republican primary recount was automatic because Oz's lead was less than half a percentage point.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.