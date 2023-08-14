Matilda mania is sweeping Australia as its World Cup team breaks viewership records
Call it soccer or football, the Australian women's team is on an unprecedented run in the World Cup.
Who are they? The Matildas are Australia's national women's soccer team, and have been surpassing expectations — even beyond the historic progress to the semi-finals in the Women's World Cup.
A ‘Where were you moment’ in Australian sporting history 🥹— Accor Stadium (@AccorStadium) August 12, 2023
Cathy Freeman Park erupts as Cortnee Vine scores the winning penalty to send the Matildas through to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Semi Finals 💚💛
See you Wednesday, Tillies!#StadiumAustralia #Matildas #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/B1atfwZWwY
What's the big deal? Aside from the sheer vibes from a good game of sport? Well, the Matildas are proving that they can succeed far beyond just their athletic capabilities.
Want more on women's sports? Listen to Consider This on the current moment for women's college basketball.
What are people saying? Hadid spoke to some of those voices who have watched female athletes fight on the field and on the screen for their credit.
Crawford on the progress made by the Matildas:
The audience was always there. It's just never been catered to, if you like.
That's why this tournament is so significant and why we're all feeling so emotional. It's that, for so long, we've been told there's no value. There's no market. There's no audience. But you can't help but wonder - could we have been here a little bit sooner?
Van Badham, a columnist for The Guardian, who wrote about the joy and sadness in watching the Matildas and their young fans:
They were screaming and leaping on their seats. Nobody was policing them, telling them to be more ladylike. Nobody was telling them to "settle petal." There was finally this cultural moment where these girls could be themselves, and that really brought it all home to me. I burst into tears.
Watch how fans celebrated the moment Matildas made Australian sporting history after defeating France on penalties and advancing to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal.— SBS News (@SBSNews) August 13, 2023
Here's how the nail-biting quarterfinal went down: https://t.co/zN3lLH6a6b pic.twitter.com/yz3Z3AFQ9k
So, what now?
Learn more:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.