NPR News

Why are the Jets 'cursed' and Barrymore (kind of) canceled? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME, Elsa/Getty Images
It's been *a week* for Drew Barrymore and Aaron Rodgers.

This week, we're tired. We have freak-of-nature fatigue. We're over prison-break drama. And Hot Labor Summer. Please, no more rare comets, supermoons or meteor showers. The well of astronomical awe has run dry.

So break the news cycle! Talk to a lizard. Marvel at the miracles of umami and kimchi. Meet a cool grandma. Find beauty in a sad song. Rip out a spine or two, if Mortal Kombat 1 is your happy place.

Are you refreshed and inspired? Maybe you'll finally score that 11 out of 11. Good luck!

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.