Twin hurricane warnings are issued in the Caribbean and Mexico

Authorities have issued rare twin hurricane warnings in both the Atlantic and Pacific, with Caribbean islands in the crosshairs of Hurricane Tammy and Hurricane Norma bearing down on the northern coastline of Mexico.

Neither storm currently threatens U.S. coastlines, but the National Hurricane Center warnedthe most serious impact from Tammy would be felt in Antigua, Barbuda and the Leeward Islands, and that residents there should rush to finish preparations to protect property and lives.

On the island of Guadeloupe, officials urged residents to be aware of shelter locations, while nearby Dominica had kept airports open on Friday but closed schools.

With tropical storm force winds currently extending up to 125 miles, forecasters predict Tammy will pass over or near the Leeward and Windward Islands by early Sunday.

Life-threatening surf and storm surges of up to 3 feet could combine with 8 inches of rainfall on some islands, producing some isolated flash flooding, particularly in town centers, and even mudslides on higher terrain.

Hurricanes so late in October are rare for the Atlantic basin, experts say, particularly so far to the southeast. Scientists warned earlier this month that an unusually warm Atlantic Ocean — linked to the El Niño weather pattern — could precipitate the formation of storms in less common locations.

Meanwhile on Mexico's Pacific coast, tropical storm warnings from the Mexican government are now in place for parts of Baja California Sur, with hurricane conditions linked to Hurricane Norma expected to hit areas around the popular tourist town of Cabo San Lucas by Sunday morning.

The storm system is expected to move east to the mainland of Mexico by Monday, with winds of around 115 mph, and more powerful gusts of up to 160 mph associated with a category 3 hurricane.

A maximum rainfall of 15 inches could hit Baja California Sur and extend further south into Sinaloa on Monday — also possibly leading to mudslides and flash flooding. Forecasters say a dangerous storm surge will likely flood the coastline, thanks to the onshore direction of the anticipated winds.

