Freezing rain forces Munich Airport to suspend all flights on Tuesday morning

BERLIN — Munich Airport temporarily suspended flight operations on Tuesday morning due to freezing rain as cold weather continues to affect the region, leading to a fatal accident in Bavaria.

All flights were either canceled or postponed between 6 a.m. and noon (0500-1100 GMT), with the airport warning that many flights scheduled for later in the day might also be affected by the severe weather conditions.

The airport, Germany's second-biggest, announced the temporary shutdown on Monday night as a result of weather forecasts for Tuesday.

"The operating areas will be de-iced in the first half of the day. The plan is to allow air traffic to resume from midday," the airport said on its website. "However, it can be assumed that the majority of flights will also have to be canceled during the rest of the day for safety reasons."

Tuesday's cancellations came after all flights at Munich Airport were grounded on Saturday following heavy snowfall in the city and in Germany's southern state of Bavaria.

Road traffic and train connections were also hampered by the weather conditions.

Two people died in a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on the A8 highway in Upper Bavaria. According to the police, their car skidded under the rear of a truck, which had come to a stop across the highway overnight from Monday to Tuesday due to frozen rain on the highway's surface, German news agency dpa reported.

The A99 near Munich was shutdown in both direction after 13 vehicles were involved in a mass accident, dpa reported. There was no immediate information about possible injuries.

Michael Probst / AP / AP Speed trains are parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, after snowfalls on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn said traffic in the Munich region would be affected for several days.

"At present, access to Munich's main station is severely restricted. Only a few long-distance trains are therefore running to and from Munich," it said on its website on Tuesday.

Rail services to the Austrian cities of Salzburg and Innsbruck, as well as Zurich in Switzerland, remained suspended. Deutsche Bahn said that there could also be train cancellations and delays in other parts of southern Germany. Passengers were asked to postpone non-essential journeys to Wednesday.

Southern Germany as well as neighboring Austria and Switzerland have been experiencing heavy snowfall which has affected public transport all over the region and led to alarm about possible avalanches.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.