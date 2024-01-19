© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

From things that suck to stars that shine — it's the weekly news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Hint: These are answer-adjacent.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Hint: These are answer-adjacent.

This week, the Iowa caucuses sucked up news coverage like a Panera bread bowl absorbs turkey chili, or a freshly discovered space entity devours stars.

Low temperatures leached the charge from Teslas as fast as Elon Musk vacuumed the value out of Twitter.

We've run out of synonyms for "suck," so here's the quiz, with only one vaguely Iowa-related question!

P.S. Our friends at Goats and Soda published a nice quiz last week. How well have you been paying attention — to global health and development?

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.