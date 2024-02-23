© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your voice matters to KUAF! Your perspective will give us valuable insights into what we're doing and areas that may not address your needs. Please take a moment to complete this confidential listener survey to help us better serve you!

Biden announces over 500 new sanctions for Russia's war in Ukraine and Navalny death

By Jackie Northam
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Moscow, Friday.
Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo
/
AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Moscow, Friday.

President Biden has announced more than 500 new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The move comes one day before the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin's fiercest opposition leader," President Biden said in a statement Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam