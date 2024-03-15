© 2024 KUAF
This week's quiz includes typos and questionable edits (please don't fire me)

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:01 AM CDT
What's Kate looking at?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Frederic J. BROWN/AFP; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
What's Kate looking at?

This week, Captain Obvious reigned. She (why did you assume Captain Obvious was a man?) brought us an utterly predictable presidential deathmatch and reminded us to not stare directly at the sun. A prestige film by a prestige director based on a prestige book/life swept the Oscars.

Then TikTok wasconditionally banned by an institution whose members' median age is 57.9. (Don't worry, the bill has to go through the Senate and a president.) The House should have gotten into #restocktok before making such a rash decision! If Chinese propaganda is detergent pods thunking into a clear acrylic container, we're all in.

Anyway, good luck this week!

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.