Democrats in Washington are in turmoil over Biden

By Claudia Grisales,
Deirdre WalshBarbara SpruntSusan Davis
Published July 8, 2024 at 4:33 PM CDT
Democrats in Washington are split on whether President Biden can remain at the top of the party's ticket in November.
CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Democrats in Washington are split on whether President Biden can remain at the top of the party's ticket in November.

Democrats returned to Capitol Hill Monday still deeply divided over President Biden and his future within the party. Many Democrats are publicly and privately struggling with serious questions about Biden's fitness for office after a string of disappointing public appearances and private meetings that raised further questions Biden's age and ability to lead.

The responses from Democrats have ranged from clear support.

"I'm with Joe," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY told reporters in the Capitol.

To scathing calls for Biden to step aside.

"If the President continues his campaign, it would be a mistake," wrote Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. "He should step aside now so that we can find a new candidate that will put us in the strongest possible position to beat Donald Trump in November.

And so far, Biden has responded with defiance.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden said Monday in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe. "I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I’m the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2024."

Despite Biden's insistence, Democrats in Washington view this week as a critical test of his support. Biden will meet with world leaders at the NATO summit in Washington and Democrats will be watching.

One after another top House Democratic leaders funneled into a leadership meeting and ignored questions from reporters about whether they thought Biden should remain the nominee. Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar pointed out the caucus would hear from members Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
