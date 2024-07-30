© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team achieves a first – an Olympic medal

By Juana Summers
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
U.S. players react after the women's bronze medal rugby sevens match between USA and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Tuesday.
Carl De Souza
/
AFP via Getty Images
NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France -- The U.S. women are bringing home the country’s first medal in rugby sevens.

In a dramatic finish, the U.S. defeated Australia, 14-12 to win the bronze medal over the 2016 gold medalists. It was Alex Sedrick’s try and game-winning conversion on the final play that put the U.S. over the top in the final moments.

There was an emotional display by the American players at the Stade de France after the win. They rushed onto the field, and Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A." boomed loudly in the stadium. On the field, Ilona Maher raised both hands overhead in victory.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. team lost to the defending Olympic champions New Zealand in the semifinal, 24-12. That set up a gold medal match between New Zealand and Canada. Ultimately, New Zealand took home the gold medal and Canada silver.

NPR News
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
