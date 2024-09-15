Live Emmys 2024: Here are the winners of TV's biggest night
Updated September 15, 2024 at 21:10 PM ET
Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night on ABC. Below are nominees in some of the main categories, with winners marked in bold. Read our take on the nominations and check out looks from the red carpet.
Outstanding scripted variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
WINNER: The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
