Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:20 AM CDT

President Zelenskyy seeks U.S. support to end the war with Russia on Ukraine's terms. Sources say New York City's mayor has been indicted. Hurricane Helene roars north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
