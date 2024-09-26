Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Last month, Friends of Palestine NWA protested outside the Momentary in Bentonville, where the Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit was taking place. Sophia Nourani interviewed members of Friends of Palestine NWA and key stakeholders about the aerospace and defense industries in Arkansas.
The NWA Recycles recently published its 2024 recycling report, indicating that more than 48,000 tons of material were collected and processed across the region in the previous year. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke yesterday with Rob Smith, the policy director for the Northwest Arkansas Council.
Arkansas annually ranks high in the number of drowning deaths per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places Arkansas fifth in the most recent numbers available and the second-highest drowning rate among landlocked states. Yesterday, the Jones Center in Springdale began a program intending to make more Arkansans, especially young Arkansans, safer in the water.