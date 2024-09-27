© 2024 KUAF
A meteorologist in Atlanta rescued a woman from Helene floodwaters on camera

By Rachel Treisman
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:46 PM CDT
The streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains over night on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Megan Varner
/
Getty Images
The streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains over night on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Follow NPR's live updates for the latest on Helene and the fallout of the storm.

FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was broadcasting from Atlanta early this morning when he heard a woman crying for help in the dark.

As the city woke up to torrential rain and its first-ever flash flood emergency, the unidentified woman drove her car into deep floodwaters and got trapped.

The half-submerged car was visible, and her cries for help were audible, in the background of Van Dillen's live shot.

He hollered to her — and explained to viewers — that he had called 911 and was awaiting the fire department on its way.

"You're good, you're good," he yelled over to her, then paused and sighed to the camera. "I'm gonna go see if I can help this lady out a little bit more, you guys."

He walked off camera.

Moments later, the meteorologist could be seen wading through chest-deep water, carrying the woman on his back.

Afterward, Van Dillen — who is 6'1" — said he overcame his initial concerns about the current and the water temperature; it was warmer than he expected.

"As soon as I started going there, I was like, 'Screw it, I'm getting her,' and unbuckled her seatbelt, pulled her out, put her on my back and she was fine," he said. "Everything worked out fine."

He said the woman was OK, just cold. He gave her his shirt and put her in a car, where they waited for a firetruck and her husband.

When the husband arrived, Van Dillen pointed him out to the camera. The man came over to hug and shake Van Dillen's hand, thanking him repeatedly.

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of Hurricane Helene, September 27, 2024.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
