© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love KUAF? Please help keep your public radio station thriving during our Fall Fundraiser! Click here for more information.

Exactly 66 years ago, another Hurricane Helene rocked the Carolinas

By Rachel Treisman
Published September 27, 2024 at 8:05 AM CDT
Cottages at Carolina Beach on Sept. 28, 1958, were surrounded by water in the wake of that year's Hurricane Helene.
Associated Press
Cottages at Carolina Beach on Sept. 28, 1958, were surrounded by water in the wake of that year's Hurricane Helene.

Follow NPR's live updates for the latest on the impact of the 2024 storm.

Helene is threatening the Carolinas 66 years to the day after a storm with that same name brought heavy winds and rain to the same areas.

Hurricane Helene raked the coast of the Carolinas on September 27, 1958, but did not actually make landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As it approached Charleston, S.C. that morning, Helene abruptly turned north and then northeast, missing Southport and Cape Fear by just over 20 miles. Its eye paralleled the coast of the southern Outer Banks as it moved out to sea and gradually dissipated, the National Weather Service explains.

Still, it produced unusually heavy winds — up to 140 mph — on land, the strongest observed in coastal North Carolina since the start of modern meteorological recordkeeping in the 19th century.

The storm dumped more than 8 inches of rain in Wilmington, and wrought serious damage to coastal homes and small buildings as well as agricultural fields.

But due to early warnings, mandatory evacuation of coastal islands and its low-tide timing, Helene caused just one serious injury and no direct fatalities.

"As bad as Hurricane Helene was for southeastern North Carolina it could have been much, much worse, " the NWS says.

There was also a Hurricane Helene in 2006, which similarly did not make landfall in North America.

The 1958 storm predated the Saffir-Simpson scale, but would have been classified as a category 4 storm — the same strength that today's Hurricane Helene was when it made landfall in Florida.

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of Hurricane Helene, September 27, 2024.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Local Color Radio Hour returns, pays homage to golden age of radio
    Kyle Kellams
    The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
  • Arts and Culture
    Alice Driver talks cover art of 'Life and Death of the American Worker'
    Daniel Caruth
    The Six Bridges Book Festival is underway this weekend in Little Rock. Tomorrow morning, there will be a discussion with Alice Driver, author of “Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company.” Driver recently talked with Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth, but here is part of the conversation we didn’t have time for until today.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Preparing for flu, COVID-19, RSV season
    Kyle Kellams
    Autumn is here…also arriving: flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Medical professionals are encouraging us to get vaccinations now. Julia Lothrop, the acting regional director for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Region 6, says just about all of us should be thinking about getting flu and COVID-19 shots.