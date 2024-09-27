© 2024 KUAF
The Coast Guard save a man and his dog from a sinking boat off the coast of Florida

By Rachel Treisman
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:43 AM CDT
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (@USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
U.S. Coast Guard District Seven via AP
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (@USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Updated September 27, 2024 at 14:32 PM ET

Follow NPR's live updates for the latest on the impact of the 2024 storm.

Before Helene even made landfall in Florida, authorities conducted a dramatic rescue operation: The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man whose sailboat started taking on water off the coast of Sanibel Island.

His dog, wearing a fluorescent life vest, was with him too.

Both were brought to safety and reported to be in good medical condition.

The boat is adrift and disabled, the USCG said.

Video shared by the agency shows the unnamed man and his dog being airlifted to safety. Toward the end of the clip, he's seen high-fiving members of the rescue team while holding his canine.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
