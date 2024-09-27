The Coast Guard save a man and his dog from a sinking boat off the coast of Florida

Updated September 27, 2024 at 14:32 PM ET

Follow NPR's live updates for the latest on the impact of the 2024 storm.

Before Helene even made landfall in Florida, authorities conducted a dramatic rescue operation: The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man whose sailboat started taking on water off the coast of Sanibel Island.

His dog, wearing a fluorescent life vest, was with him too.

Both were brought to safety and reported to be in good medical condition.

The boat is adrift and disabled, the USCG said.

#Final The man & his dog were reportedly in good medical condition. They were brought to Southwest Florida International airport to meet with EMS. The vessel is adrift and disabled.



🎥🎬 Recorded by a camera worn by AST2 Hudson, edited by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman, AirSta Clearwater pic.twitter.com/3ehoIVqlLj — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 27, 2024

Video shared by the agency shows the unnamed man and his dog being airlifted to safety. Toward the end of the clip, he's seen high-fiving members of the rescue team while holding his canine.

