© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love KUAF? Please help keep your public radio station thriving during our Fall Fundraiser! Click here for more information.

Death toll in Nepal flooding reaches at least 100, dozens still missing

By The Associated Press
Published September 29, 2024 at 1:07 AM CDT
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Gopen Rai
/
AP
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Nepal has reached at least 100, with dozens of people still missing.

Police on Sunday morning warned the death toll was expected to rise further as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

The weather in Nepal was improved on Sunday and rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts were underway.

Rescuer workers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide on a highway near the capital city.

At least one other bus and other vehicles were still buried at the same spot, and rescuer workers were digging through rocks and mud trying to find people.

People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Gopen Rai / AP
/
AP
People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Kathmandu remained cut off Sunday as the main highways out of the city were blocked by landslides. Three highways, including the key Prithvi highway that connects Kathmandu to the rest of the country, have been blocked by landslides.

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which was inundated by water, were cleaning up their houses as water levels began to recede.

At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which was the hardest hit by Saturday’s flooding.

Police officers and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads.

The government announced it was closing schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days.

The heavy rains, which started on Friday, slowed on Saturday night, but were expected to continue through the weekend.

Last week, the government issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall. Buses were banned from traveling at night on highways and people were discouraged from driving cars.

The monsoon season began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Local Color Radio Hour returns, pays homage to golden age of radio
    Kyle Kellams
    The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
  • Arts and Culture
    Alice Driver talks cover art of 'Life and Death of the American Worker'
    Daniel Caruth
    The Six Bridges Book Festival is underway this weekend in Little Rock. Tomorrow morning, there will be a discussion with Alice Driver, author of “Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company.” Driver recently talked with Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth, but here is part of the conversation we didn’t have time for until today.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Preparing for flu, COVID-19, RSV season
    Kyle Kellams
    Autumn is here…also arriving: flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Medical professionals are encouraging us to get vaccinations now. Julia Lothrop, the acting regional director for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Region 6, says just about all of us should be thinking about getting flu and COVID-19 shots.