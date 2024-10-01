An Arkansas Supreme Court Justice faces an ethics probe after an issue surrounding a Freedom of Information request, plus a Jonesboro police officer is involved in a civil rights lawsuit after an excessive force incident.
Miles Jandrasevic is very familiar with several of the country’s long trails, such as the Pacific Crest Trail, the Colorado Trail and northwest Arkansas' Ozark Highlands Trail. Last week, he talked about thru-hikes on the University of Arkansas campus. Before his talk, he came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the activity with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
In this excerpt of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast, Justin Johnson, co-founder of Square Six, joins to discuss his journey from graphic designer to tech entrepreneur. He shares insights on the importance of user experience (UX) in technology, emphasizing that the best UX is often invisible.