Sudan's cities transform into front lines after more than a year of war

The pandemic shifted plans for many of us. For writer Padma Viswanathan, it meant changing projects. She lives and teaches in Fayetteville, where her new novel, "The Charterhouse of Padma," is set. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the book in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
Yesterday, Oct. 2, Heartland Forward – a policy think-and-do tank dedicated to serving communities in the middle of the country – announced an initiative to expand telehealth access in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis attended their press conference at the Fayetteville Public Library and brought us this report.