Fayetteville High School has a parking problem, but it is also running out of space. Last month, the district was able to vacate a tree preservation easement along Stadium Drive to clear the land and build a parking garage. Many Fayetteville residents have voiced opposition to this move. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with both the district and environmentalists to investigate this issue further.
On today's show, we hear from environmentalists and a school district official about removing a swath of trees to ease campus parking frustrations. Plus, we visit the Pryor Center to learn more about the big-time TV mini-series that helped put Arkansas on the filmmaking map.