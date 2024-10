TheatreSquared is not making predictions about November's presidential election, but its current production, "Twenty50," focuses on politics 26 years into the future. This is just the second-ever production of the play written by Tony Meneses. Last week, two cast members came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio. Orlando Arriaga portrays Andres Salazar, a first-time Congressional candidate, and Alyssa Martinez, his daughter, Jenny Salazar.

Listen • 16:05