U.S. to send air defense system and troops to Israel

By Luke Garrett
Published October 13, 2024 at 12:36 PM CDT
The Pentagon said Sunday it will send an air defense system along with about 100 U.S. troops to operate it.

President Biden told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to send Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery and crew to Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Ryder said in a statement.

The deployment comes after two direct missile attacks from Iran against Israel on April 13 and Oct. 1. Israel has not yet responded to the latest missile attack.

“This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Ryder said in the statement.

The move puts U.S. troops closer to a growing and unfolding military conflict in the Middle East.

The U.S. previously sent the THAAD system to Israel for training in 2019 as well as shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left around 1,200 dead.

Separately, the Trump administration ordered parts of THAAD to South Korea in 2017 as a counter against North Korean missile attacks. At the time, China opposed the deployment, saying the system's radar could provide a new way to spy on its military and that THAAD missiles could undercut China's nuclear deterrent.

NPR News
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Related Content
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    New report examines state of Gen Z's mental health
    Kyle Kellams
    A new report from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation released on World Mental Health Day examines the state of Gen Z, specifically their thoughts about mental health and the future. Romy Drucker, education program director for the Walton Family Foundation, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
  • Author Interviews
    Novelist Nic Stone creates belonging through stories
    Kyle Kellams
    True Lit—Fayetteville Literary Festival—is back at the Fayetteville Public Library beginning tomorrow, Oct. 11, and lasting through Oct. 19. On Tuesday night, Nic Stone will speak. Stone is the author of the New York Times bestsellers "Dear Martin," "Dear Justyce," and several other YA novels, including her latest "Chaos Theory." She talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event earlier this week.
  • Arts and Culture
    Chili cook-offs, craft fairs galore
    Kyle Kellams
    April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like the Arkansas State Chili Championship, a revival weekend at the newly reimagined Luther George Park in Springdale, a slew of craft fairs and the NWA Book Swap.