Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai

By The Associated Press
Published October 14, 2024 at 1:29 AM CDT
NEW DELHI — A senior politician in India's financial capital, Mumbai, who was also known for his close ties with Bollywood has been shot dead weeks before a key state election.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot multiple times outside his son's office in Mumbai on Saturday night, police said in a statement. He later succumbed to his wounds at the city's Lilavati Hospital.

Siddique was associated with the Indian National Congress party for decades but had recently joined a regional party that rules Maharashtra state. He was also close to several Bollywood superstars and was known for throwing lavish parties.

Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is from the same political party as Siddique, said he was shocked by the killing.

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced," Pawar said in a statement.

News agency Press Trust of India reported that two suspected attackers had been arrested, and police were searching for another.

Broadcaster NDTV said the two suspects claimed they were part of a crime gang that has carried out multiple killings in the past.

Elections in Maharashtra state are expected to be held in November.

NPR News
The Associated Press
Related Content
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    New report examines state of Gen Z's mental health
    Kyle Kellams
    A new report from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation released on World Mental Health Day examines the state of Gen Z, specifically their thoughts about mental health and the future. Romy Drucker, education program director for the Walton Family Foundation, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
  • Author Interviews
    Novelist Nic Stone creates belonging through stories
    Kyle Kellams
    True Lit—Fayetteville Literary Festival—is back at the Fayetteville Public Library beginning tomorrow, Oct. 11, and lasting through Oct. 19. On Tuesday night, Nic Stone will speak. Stone is the author of the New York Times bestsellers "Dear Martin," "Dear Justyce," and several other YA novels, including her latest "Chaos Theory." She talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event earlier this week.
  • Arts and Culture
    Chili cook-offs, craft fairs galore
    Kyle Kellams
    April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like the Arkansas State Chili Championship, a revival weekend at the newly reimagined Luther George Park in Springdale, a slew of craft fairs and the NWA Book Swap.