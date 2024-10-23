Morning news brief

The Buffalo National River’s future looks murky once more. Legislation passed in Arkansas’ 2023 General Assembly surrounding hog farm permits near the national river recently made headlines. Ozarks at Large reporters Daniel Caruth and Jack Travis sought to find out what’s happening and why it reeks like a more than decade-old controversy.
Abbey Pierce is an Arkansas native guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. She is the lead singer of the five-piece outfit “Abbey Pierce Band”, but is now venturing into a solo career with her upcoming EP, "Soul Searchin'."
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two talk with the director of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, Lacey Prince, about the spirits that inhabit the airfield and how you can experience some scares during the museum's sold-out Haunt the Hangar event.