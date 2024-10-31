© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:44 AM CDT

North Gaza's fate is at stake in Israel's offensive. Law enforcement agencies gear up for election violence and result challenges. How much power does a president have to change abortion access?

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Related Content