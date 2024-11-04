Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
In northwest Arkansas, many children lack access to a bed of their own, impacting their sleep and well-being. The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, led locally by co-chapter president Melanie McMurtry, aims to address this issue by organizing community "bed build" events. Recently, Northwest Arkansas Community College hosted such an event, and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams was in attendance.
On today's trip to the David and Barabara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Randy Dixon shares a timeline of presidential visits to Arkansas. Listen for stories from the campaign trail to dam dedications, beginning with Van Buren's arrival by steamboat and ending with Bono and The Edge serenading Clinton at his presidential library in 2004.
Today in Sound Perimeter, we are exploring the powerful world of songs using pieces that highlight the unique ability of music to convey human emotions, stories and messages. Artists featured include Judith Weir, Lotte Betts-Dean and Gila Goldstein.