Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:28 AM CST

It’s the last leg of the presidential campaign and candidates are racing across swing states. Striking Boeing machinists vote on the company's latest proposal to end the seven-week strike.

