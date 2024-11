Marlene Johnson was elected as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor twice, becoming the state’s first woman to hold that office. She’s written a memoir about her time in office and beyond. She’ll discuss the book at the Fayetteville Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 10. The book is titled “Rise to the Challenge: A Memoir of Politics, Leadership and Love.” Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with her over Zoom.

