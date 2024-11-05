Photos: See what Election Day looked like across the country

The final day of election season is coming to an end as polling stations around the U.S. close. The race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains statistically close.
NPR's final national NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump among likely voters, fueled by white, college-educated voters, Black voters and Latinos.
Some of NPR’s member station photographers spent the day documenting Americans casting their votes in what could be a historic election.
Marlene Johnson was elected as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor twice, becoming the state’s first woman to hold that office. She’s written a memoir about her time in office and beyond. She’ll discuss the book at the Fayetteville Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 10. The book is titled “Rise to the Challenge: A Memoir of Politics, Leadership and Love.” Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with her over Zoom.
Daniel Moody is a northwest Arkansas-based photographer and musician. He is hosting a songwriting workshop at the Fayetteville Folk School called “Song for the Soul.” In this workshop, Daniel helps attendees channel feelings of grief into creating a song. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with Daniel about the workshop and the significance of feeling emotion through music.