Harris concedes the election but vows to not stop fighting for a better future

Updated November 06, 2024 at 19:05 PM ET

Vice President Harris formally conceded the 2024 election on Wednesday, urging her supporters not to despair her loss to President-elect Donald Trump and to "never give up the fight for our democracy."

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said. "But hear me when I say … the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Harris spoke from the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., her alma mater and the site of what supporters had hoped would be her victory party less than 24 hours earlier. Harris has often credited the historically Black college with shaping her personal and professional identities.

Harris stressed the importance of accepting the election result, calling it "a fundamental principle of American democracy," along with loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, conscience and God.

"My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said. "The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and for the dignity of all people, a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best — that is a fight I will never give up."

"Sometimes the fight takes a while"

Harris spoke of a future where women have bodily autonomy, streets and schools are safe from gun violence and "every one of us, no matter who we are or where we start out, has certain fundamental rights and freedoms that must be respected and upheld."

She said that fight will be waged in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square, but also in quieter ways, like treating strangers with respect and lifting people up. And she acknowledged that "sometimes the fight takes a while — that doesn't mean we won't win."

Addressing young people specifically, Harris said the important thing is to never stop trying to make the world better.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris departs the stage with second gentleman Doug Emhoff after conceding the presidential election.

"You have power, and don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before," said Harris. "This is not a time to throw up our hands — this is a time to roll up our sleeves."

She urged people to mobilize, organize and stay engaged even in difficult moments, citing what she called an old adage: "Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars."

"I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case," Harris added. "But here's the thing, America: If it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. And may that work guide us, even in the face of setbacks, toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America."

The Associated Press called the race for Trump early Wednesday morning, after he won the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. By Wednesday evening, he had earned 295 electoral votes — well over the 270 needed for the presidency — compared to Harris' 226.

In a statement released after Harris' speech, President Biden said appointing her as his vice president was "the best decision I made." Biden in July announced he would no longer run for reelection and endorsed Harris, leaving her just over three months to wage her campaign for president. His statement doubled down on that decision.

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire," he said. "Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans."

Harris and Biden called Trump to congratulate him

Earlier Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede the race.

Harris said in her speech that she promised to help Trump's team with its transition and to engage in a peaceful transition of power, a line that drew loud applause from the crowd.

A Harris aide previously said she talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power on her call with Trump and being a president for all Americans.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that the president-elect acknowledged Harris' "strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign" and that the two agreed on "the importance of unifying the country."

President Biden also spoke to Trump on Wednesday, the White House said, affirming his commitment to a smooth transition and inviting Trump to a White House meeting in the near future. Biden plans to discuss the election results and transition in remarks to the nation on Thursday, the White House added.

Loading...

Trump "looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 NPR