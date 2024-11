Podcasters trying to break through can get advice from professionals this week at the third annual Arkast, the Arkansas Podcast Festival. This year’s festival will be at the Fayetteville Public Library and is put together by the Arkansas Podcast Collaborative. Ti King, the collaborative's executive director, came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the festival and offer guidance.

