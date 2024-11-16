© 2024 KUAF
Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane at Dallas Love Field Airport

By Don Clyde
Published November 16, 2024 at 12:12 AM CST
Updated November 16, 2024 at 01:35 AM ET

A Southwest Airlines plane was apparently struck by a bullet Friday night at Dallas Love Field Airport as it was preparing for takeoff, according to a statement from Southwest Airlines. Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal following the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

The airline said a bullet "struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the Crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis."

Law enforcement has been notified of the incident and the plane was removed from service, Southwest said.

The airport briefly closed a runway but it has since reopened, and "there was minimal impact on airport operations," according to a Dallas Lover Field Airport post on social media platform X.

