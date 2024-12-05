Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
President-Elect Donald Trump recently stated he plans on implementing tariffs on three of America’s biggest trading partners: China, Mexico and Canada. That has worried many economists, including Jeremey Horpedahl, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas.
One of the most successful social-political movements in the second half of the American 20th century was the anti-abortion movement. Jennifer Holland writes about this movement in her book, “Tiny You: A Western History of the Anti-Abortion Movement". Holland is a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma and was a visiting speaker on the University of Arkansas campus. While in Arkansas, she came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
During Dec. 3's runoff election, Molly Rawn defeated incumbent Lioneld Jordan in the race for mayor of Fayetteville. Mayor-Elect Rawn joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss what it means to win and what's ahead.