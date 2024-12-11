Syrians who left their war-torn country for Germany are deciding whether to return

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
A collaborative U.S. Forest Service project to transform overgrown Ouachita Mountain shortleaf pine forests into sunny woodland savannas in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma is producing remarkable results.
Steve Schlanger’s career takes him around the world. He’s a sportscaster who covers the Olympics, ESPN, and FIFA, the governing body of international soccer. This fall, he dropped by the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
Last week, Little Rock Public Radio hosted NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben as part of a live taping of the weekly program the Arkansas Newswrap. The panel also included Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore, KASU news director Brandon Tabor and Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen.