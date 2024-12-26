© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 26, 2024 at 3:36 AM CST

Russia launches Christmas Day attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Honda and Nissan are in merger talks, and Nigeria's president defends economic reforms despite worsening crisis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Sarah McCammon
Related Content