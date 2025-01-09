Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
We are less than a week from the start of the 2025 Arkansas legislative session beginning, and for some, this may be your first time paying close attention to state politics. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Gail Choate, the executive director of Arkansas Civic Action Network. The nonpartisan group is hosting a handful of civic engagement workshops this winter in downtown Little Rock they’re calling Arkansans in Action.
Freezing winds are sweeping over the state, and community members in our region are organizing to support unsheltered populations. Sophia Nourani speaks with the Fayetteville C.R.E.W, or Collaborative Response for Extreme Weather, about safety measures being taken in the city of Fayetteville to protect unhoused citizens.
My Open Mic, the longest-running open mic in the Fayetteville Entertainment District, is about to celebrate six years of letting anybody with a voice get in front of their microphones. On Jan. 19, My Open Mic will host a sixth-anniversary show, and we asked the event’s showrunners, Jen Cole and Lisa Stuart, about that show and about the previous six years.