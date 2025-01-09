Photos: Southern California wildfires rage on as people assess damage

Updated January 10, 2025 at 17:39 PM ET

Firefighters in Los Angeles hope to make progress against several wildfires that have destroyed more 35,000 acres of land.

The fires have killed at least 10people and about 180,000 people have had to evacuate. The fires have been so overwhelming that LA fire authorities don't have enough crew to cope.

Greg Beacham / AP / AP A plume of smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over Ventura Blvd. in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 10.

Agustin Paullier / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fri., Jan. 10: People arrive with their pets at an evacuation center in the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif., as they flee wildfires in the area.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Fri., Jan. 10: A person watches from a balcony as a firefighting aircraft drops the fire retardant Phos-Chek near homes near the Palisades Fire in Topanga, Calif., as wildfires cause damage and loss through Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Fri., Jan. 10: Kenneth Snowden (left) surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Kim (center) and Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Fri., Jan. 10: The Palisades Fire continues to burn in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Thu., Jan. 9: Nancy Belanger pours water on a neighbor's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Damian Dovarganes / AP / AP Thu., Jan. 9: Debris from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Thu., Jan. 9: Residents recover a safe from their home after it was destroyed during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Damian Dovarganes / AP / AP Thu., Jan. 9: Debris covers the ground after the Palisades Fire ravaged a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Thu., Jan. 9: Altadena resident Herb Wilson, 67, and his wife Loyda Wilson, 48, survey their home after it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles. Their neighbor's home was the only house on their block that survived the fire.

Kirk Siegler / NPR / NPR Thu., Jan. 9: Firefighters work to salvage a home that caught fire on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Thu., Jan. 9: Josh Lederer wears a mask to protect him from fumes as he retrieves his children's clothes from his fire-raved property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Fallon Prockiw-Kline, center, gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, in Malibu, Calif.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Smoke and flames overwhelm a commercial area during the Eaton fire.

Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / Wed., Jan. 8: Before/after view of burning and destroyed houses near Marathon Road in Altadena, Calif.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Residents walk past homes burnt by the Eaton Fire.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Firefighters prepare to fight flames from inside Eliot Arts Magnet Middle School auditorium as the school burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area.

Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / Wed., Jan. 8: Shortwave infrared (SWIR) sensor images of burning homes in Altadena.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Beach front homes are destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan 8: Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace in their fire-ravaged neighborhood.

Kirk Siegler / NPR / NPR Wed., Jan. 8: A car is seen burned along the along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images / Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Firefighters battle flames from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

