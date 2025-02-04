Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Renee Montagne hosted All Things Considered, Morning Edition and helped establish NPR West as an important part of the network. Montagne announced her retirement from NPR late last month and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams last week.