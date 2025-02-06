Lahaina whale-watching business back up and running following devastating fires

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's nearing peak whale-watching season in Hawaii.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHALE BLOWHOLE)

INSKEEP: December through March is when humpback whales migrate thousands of miles to waters around Hawaii to mate and give birth.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

On the Island of Maui, boats dart across the water every day. One of them is captained by Emma Nelson.

EMMA NELSON: I've been captaining for almost five years, and I've been out here for almost 10.

INSKEEP: Nelson works for a company in Lahaina called Maui Ocean Adventures. It was started by Nelson's wife, Chrissy Lovitt, in 2023, but this is actually the company's first season on the water.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. That's because just two weeks after they opened for business, the deadly wildfire tore through Lahaina. Captain Nelson says their entire workshop, all their vehicles and three boats burned up.

NELSON: I would say boats alone were over $700,000 replacement value. And like a lot of people, we were underinsured because no one expected the harbor to burn down.

MARTÍNEZ: In all, Lahaina suffered more than $5 billion in damage. The wildfires killed more than a hundred people.

INSKEEP: Here's the company owner, Chrissy Lovitt.

CHRISSY LOVITT: There's the sadness. There's the grief. There's the anger. There's the frustration, but I'm seeing people move forward.

INSKEEP: Last November, Lovitt and Nelson saved up enough to buy their first replacement boat. And with help from volunteers, Lovitt says they were able to get it ready by the start of the whale-watching season, which was in December.

MARTÍNEZ: The thing is, though, Lovitt says they're still in a lot of debt from building up their business and then having to rebuild it.

LOVITT: When you just built a business from scratch, it's exhausting.

MARTÍNEZ: While Lovitt doesn't expect them to be in the black anytime soon, they want to share what they do have.

LOVITT: We save seats every single trip for the fire survivors to help with their healing and their trauma. I was traumatized after that experience. I didn't want to get back on a boat, and I've been a boat captain for 25 years. And just being on a boat, being with the wildlife, I found that it was definitely, like, healing.

INSKEEP: Lovitt says they've given away almost 200 free seats to fire survivors since December.

LOVITT: It's more fulfilling than any amount of money in the world.

MARTÍNEZ: And this season of whale-watching is going better than expected. They're even seeing baby humpback whales.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #1: It's a baby.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHERS: Aw.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #2: It's a floppy (ph) baby.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #3: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Adorbs (ph). The newest members of a species whose numbers have rebounded in the last decades.

INSKEEP: Apparently, comebacks are possible.

NELSON: Oops (ph), you guys. Come in super close right here, Amber (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #4: Yeah, look at...

NELSON: Whoa. Whoa. Look at all that water movement.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #4: Look at this one.

UNIDENTIFIED WHALE WATCHER #5: Holy smokes. Oh, my god.

NELSON: Holy smokes.

(SOUNDBITE OF DALTON MCLAUGHLIN'S "LEARNING FROM FAILURE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.