Days into prison guard strike at NY state prisons, inmates say they feel unsafe

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
In late April, the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Darby House and the City of Fort Smith honor the legacy of Fort Smith native General William O. Darby with the Darby Challenge 5K, 10K or half marathon.