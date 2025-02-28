Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Isolation and togetherness were among the subjects of a gathering and conversation at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, featuring former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, documentarian Nicholas Ma and musician Yo Yo Ma.
The annual Orchid Society of the Ozarks show begins tomorrow, Feb. 28, at the Pauline Whitaker Center in Fayetteville, lasting through the weekend. This week, Lois Gergen invited Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams into her greenhouse full of orchids.