Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Tontitown residents voiced opposition to an air quality permit for the Eco-Vista landfill last week. Residents say toxic chemicals that they believe are coming from the dump are causing health problems.
Almost 100 years ago, the nation’s attention was focused on Dayton, Tennessee, as Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan traded legal arguments in the Scope Monkey Trial. The trial is detailed in Ed Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Summer for the Gods: The Scopes Trial and America’s Continuing Debate Over Science and Religion."
Last month, Republican Congressman Steve Womack from Rogers reintroduced a concurrent resolution called the “Local Radio Freedom Act.” KUAF is a local radio station, so this caught the attention of Ozarks at Large reporters.