© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:18 AM CDT

World waits for Moscow response to ceasefire offer the U.S. brokered with Ukraine, EPA announces dozens of regulations it plans to target, Iran rebuffs Trump hopes on starting nuclear talks.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Related Content