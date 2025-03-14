Morning news brief

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would protect protocol for citizen-led amendments and initiated acts. Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with David Couch, attorney advisor to the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, who is spearheading the effort.
A new piece of legislation introduced in this session would create a working group to better understand the primary care system in Arkansas and its effects on health care in the state. Kyle Kellams discusses the benefits with Dr. Lonnie Robinson, a primary care physician who has practiced for the past 25 years in Mountain Home.
In a recent study, planetary scientist Vincent Chevrier and his team identify ferrihydrite in Martian red dust. This provides evidence of ancient cold and icy conditions on Mars and offers new insights into the planet's history. Ozark at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Chevrier about the importance of this discovery.