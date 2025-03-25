Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Arvest Bank is the 2025 recipient of the Olivia Farrell Gender Equity Leadership Award presented by the Women’s Federation of Arkansas. The award recognizes companies that have made significant strides in gender equity, from leadership representation to policies that support women’s professional growth.
Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates Women’s History Month by featuring some amazing women composers who have written music that redefines tradition: Sofia Gubaidulina, Shelley Washington and Gabriela Ortiz.