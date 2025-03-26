© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:39 AM CDT

National Security officials are grilled over their use of Signal, Federal workers ordered back to office find shortages of supplies, Russia and Ukraine agree to stop fighting in the Black Sea.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
