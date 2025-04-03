Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin discusses new round of Trump tariffs

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On April 5-6, a nonprofit called Remote Area Medical will be hosting a free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith. The event will provide free quality healthcare services, like dental, vision and medical services while partnering with students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
SongRider is returning to northwest Arkansas beginning this weekend. The idea: Place a pair of songwriters inside a cycling group for one of their rides. The result: New songs created during the rides that will be part of this year’s FreshGrass Festival at The Momentary in May.
The Gathering of the Groups annual meeting is Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Every year, book clubs across the region and interested members of the public are invited to hear from an author about their latest book. This year, native-Arkansan Eli Cranor will sit down with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss his novel, “Broiler.”